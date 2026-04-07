'The Boys's final season on Prime Video India April 8
Entertainment
The Boys is back for its final season!
Catch the first two episodes on Amazon Prime Video India starting April 8, 2026, at 12:30pm IST.
After that, new episodes drop every Wednesday until May 20, so you can enjoy the chaos week by week.
Starr urban return, supe virus plot
Fan favorites Antony Starr (Homelander) and Karl Urban (Billy Butcher) return, joined by Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid.
This time, Homelander's unpredictable moves clash with Butcher's risky plan involving a supe-targeting virus.
Plus, look out for special cameos from Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins.
If you're new to Prime Video, there's even a free trial to jump in and binge all the action-packed drama.