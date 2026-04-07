'The Boys's final season on Prime Video India April 8

Starr urban return, supe virus plot

Fan favorites Antony Starr (Homelander) and Karl Urban (Billy Butcher) return, joined by Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid.

This time, Homelander's unpredictable moves clash with Butcher's risky plan involving a supe-targeting virus.

Plus, look out for special cameos from Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins.

If you're new to Prime Video, there's even a free trial to jump in and binge all the action-packed drama.