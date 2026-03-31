'The Boys's final season premieres April 8 on Prime Video

Season 5: Starr, Urban, Quaid return

Season five picks up right where things left off: Homelander is more dangerous than ever, and Butcher is racing to create a virus just for Supes.

The core cast (Antony Starr (Homelander), Karl Urban (Butcher), and Jack Quaid (Hughie)) are all back for the final stretch.

And even though this chapter closes soon, fans can look forward to Vought Rising, a new prequel series that'll keep The Boys universe alive after the main story wraps up.