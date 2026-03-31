'The Boys's final season premieres April 8 on Prime Video
The Boys is coming to an end with its fifth and final season, premiering April 8, 2026, on Prime Video.
Fans can expect a two-episode launch, then new episodes every week until the big finale on May 20.
The show's signature dark humor and sharp take on superheroes will be front and center for this last ride.
Season 5: Starr, Urban, Quaid return
Season five picks up right where things left off: Homelander is more dangerous than ever, and Butcher is racing to create a virus just for Supes.
The core cast (Antony Starr (Homelander), Karl Urban (Butcher), and Jack Quaid (Hughie)) are all back for the final stretch.
And even though this chapter closes soon, fans can look forward to Vought Rising, a new prequel series that'll keep The Boys universe alive after the main story wraps up.