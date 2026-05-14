'The Boys's final season sees Frenchie sacrifice, Kripke says

'The Boys's farewell, finale May 20

Frenchie distracted Homelander, risking deadly radiation, and left us with a bittersweet line: "Look at you, I bet you never danced a day in your life."

The episode closed with Kimiko holding him as "Dream a Little Dream of Me" played, a nod to their bond.

Kripke called Frenchie and Kimiko "In so many ways, Frenchie and Kimiko are the heart of the show."

The series finale lands May 20 on Prime Video, plus there's even a funny Samuel L Jackson cameo as a shark banning the Deep from the ocean.