'The Boys's S05E07 premieres on Amazon Prime Video today
Entertainment
The Boys is back with its seventh episode of season five, landing on Amazon Prime Video today. Episodes drop every Wednesday, and the big finale is set for May 20.
If you're into superhero stories with a twist (think dark humor and satire), this show definitely stands out.
'The Boys's Homelander immortality revealed
You can catch The Boys in Hindi by switching the audio on Prime Video, making it more accessible for regional viewers.
This season's stakes are higher than ever, with Homelander's immortality revealed last week and fans buzzing about Soldier Boy possibly returning.
With just two episodes left, the showdown between Butcher's team and Homelander is heating up.