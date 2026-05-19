'The Boys's season 5 finale streams May 20 on Amazon

Butcher vows to end Supes

Homelander's power has hit new heights after snagging V-One and taking out President Calhoun in Episode seven, making him the show's biggest threat yet.

Billy Butcher is still set on ending all Supes; he says, "We need to end the whole bloody notion of Supes," so get ready for some serious confrontations.

The finale will also bring back favorites like Hughie Campbell, Starlight, and Black Noir. The shocking twists and plenty of emotional moments to close things out.