'The Boys's season 5 finale streams May 20 on Amazon
The Boys is wrapping up its wild ride with the Season five finale dropping Wednesday, May 20, 2026.
You can catch it on Prime Video at 3:01am ET in the US (or 12:01am PT), and everywhere else on Amazon.
Expect this episode to tie up all those intense storylines fans have been following.
Butcher vows to end Supes
Homelander's power has hit new heights after snagging V-One and taking out President Calhoun in Episode seven, making him the show's biggest threat yet.
Billy Butcher is still set on ending all Supes; he says, "We need to end the whole bloody notion of Supes," so get ready for some serious confrontations.
The finale will also bring back favorites like Hughie Campbell, Starlight, and Black Noir. The shocking twists and plenty of emotional moments to close things out.