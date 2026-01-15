'The Bride!' trailer: Frankenstein's monster gets a radical reboot
Maggie Gyllenhaal just dropped the full trailer for The Bride!, set in the 1930s.
This time, Bale's Frankie (Christian Bale) asks Annette Bening's character to bring a woman back to life.
But when Jessie Buckley's Bride wakes up, she kicks off chaos and sparks a bold social movement.
The bride finds her voice—and shakes things up
The trailer dives into the Bride's struggle with who she is, featuring lines that question her past and suggest events were deliberate.
We see glimpses of varied reactions, and her slowly owning her so-called "monstrous" side.
All-star team behind the scenes
Gyllenhaal not only directs but also wrote the script for the film.
The cast includes Peter Sarsgaard, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Penelope Cruz—with other collaborators on board too.
The Bride! hits theaters March 6, 2026.