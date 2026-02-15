'The Conjuring: Last Rites' is now streaming

Plot, cast, and other details

You can stream it right now on JioHotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu—no extra charges for subscribers.

The story jumps between the 1960s and the 1980s: a pregnant Lorraine investigates a cursed mirror that leads to tragedy and a miracle for her family.

Later, with their daughter Judy and her boyfriend Tony, the Warrens tackle a haunting tied to that same mirror.