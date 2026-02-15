'The Conjuring: Last Rites' is now streaming
Entertainment
Horror fans, heads up—TheConjuring: Last Rites, the ninth film in theConjuring Universe, just dropped on JioHotstar after its theater run last September.
Directed by Michael Chaves, this one reunites Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren and is widely regarded as the final installment in the mainConjuring storyline.
Plot, cast, and other details
You can stream it right now on JioHotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu—no extra charges for subscribers.
The story jumps between the 1960s and the 1980s: a pregnant Lorraine investigates a cursed mirror that leads to tragedy and a miracle for her family.
Later, with their daughter Judy and her boyfriend Tony, the Warrens tackle a haunting tied to that same mirror.