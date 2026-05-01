Netflix's 'The Crown' is getting a prequel spin-off

Netflix 's critically acclaimed series The Crown, which chronicled Queen Elizabeth II 's reign, is set to get a prequel spin-off. The new series will delve into the years between 1901 and 1947, covering the reigns of four British kings: Edward VII, George V, Edward VIII, and George VI. This announcement comes after Netflix was already in talks with Left Bank Pictures for a reported $676 million to produce the spin-off.

Historical focus What will the new series cover? The prequel series will cover the years between 1901 and 1947, starting with Queen Victoria's death in 1901. It will also explore significant historical events such as World War I and II, the establishment of the House of Windsor in 1917, and the abdication crisis of 1936. The show's creator, Peter Morgan, is returning to helm this new venture into Britain's royal history.

Storytelling philosophy Morgan's 20-year rule for historical storytelling Morgan has previously expressed his preference for exploring the past rather than current events. He has long said, "I sort of have in my head a 20-year rule. That is enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance." "Often things that appear absolutely wildly important today are instantly forgotten, and other things have a habit of sticking around and proving to be historically very relevant and long-lasting."

Advertisement