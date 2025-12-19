'The Devil' hits theaters despite lead actor Darshan's legal troubles

Saregama stands by the film as fans show up

Music label Saregama, which owns the film's rights, supported the project by not pulling their funding, even after Darshan was re-arrested in August 2025.

Despite all this drama, theaters were packed on opening day—proof of Darshan's huge fanbase.

Playing two roles, his performance mixes crime and entertainment, which, according to director Prakash Veer, has engaged audiences of all age groups.