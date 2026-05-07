'The Devil Wears Prada 2' A rated only in India
Entertainment
The Devil Wears Prada 2 just landed in India with an A (adults-only) rating, even though it's open to much younger viewers (like ages six and older or 12 and older) in other countries.
What's unusual is that this isn't a call from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC); instead, India is the only place where you'll need to be an adult to watch.
Studios chose a rating over modifications
A source from the studio shared that the studios/applicants themselves asked for the A rating in India to avoid any possible modifications.
Insiders also revealed that if they'd made some changes recommended by the screening committee, it could have been approved for teens and kids with parental guidance, but the team decided to keep things as they are and go for adults only.