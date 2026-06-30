'The Devil Wears Prada 2' arrives on Prime Video
Entertainment
The wait is over: The Devil Wears Prada 2 just dropped on Prime Video after its theater run.
Anne Hathaway is back as Andy Sachs, now Runway magazine's new features editor, with Meryl Streep returning as the legendary Miranda Priestly.
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' pricing
You can buy the sequel for $29.99 or get both movies together for $39.99 (no Prime membership needed, just a free Amazon account).
Rentals last 30 days (but only 48 hours once you hit play).
The original cast (Hathaway, Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci) is joined by newcomers like Simone Ashley, adding fresh vibes to this fashion-world comeback.