'The Devil Wears Prada 2' arrives on Prime Video

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' pricing

You can buy the sequel for $29.99 or get both movies together for $39.99 (no Prime membership needed, just a free Amazon account).

Rentals last 30 days (but only 48 hours once you hit play).

The original cast (Hathaway, Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci) is joined by newcomers like Simone Ashley, adding fresh vibes to this fashion-world comeback.