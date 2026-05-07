'The Devil Wears Prada 2' crosses ₹20cr in India
Entertainment
The Devil Wears Prada 2, starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, just crossed the ₹20 crore mark in India within six days.
The movie pulled in big numbers over its opening weekend, fueled by fans' nostalgia for the original, even with tough competition from local films.
Streep, Hathaway sequel to beat $326 million
Worldwide, the sequel is crushing it with a total of ₹2,450 crore so far. It made $77 million in the US and Canada and $156.6 million internationally.
With this pace, it's set to beat the original film's lifetime box office record of $326 million as soon as this weekend.