'The Devil Wears Prada 2' lands on JioCinema July 29
Entertainment
Ready for more high-fashion drama? The Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel to the iconic 2006 film, starts streaming on JioHotstar from July 29.
Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, this new chapter dives back into the fierce world of fashion. It's already made waves in theaters since its May release.
Streep, Hathaway, Blunt return, ₹680cr worldwide
Meryl Streep is back as Miranda Priestly, joined again by Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.
Familiar faces like Stanley Tucci return, plus fresh additions Kenneth Branagh and Simone Ashley.
Produced by Wendy Finerman, the movie has scored big at the box office, earning about ₹680 crore worldwide and ranking among 2026's top English films.