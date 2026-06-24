'The Devil Wears Prada 2' lands on JioCinema July 29 Entertainment Jun 24, 2026

Ready for more high-fashion drama? The Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel to the iconic 2006 film, starts streaming on JioHotstar from July 29.

Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, this new chapter dives back into the fierce world of fashion. It's already made waves in theaters since its May release.