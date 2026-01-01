'The Devil Wears Prada 2' previews over 2cr in India
Entertainment
The Devil Wears Prada 2, starring Meryl Streep, Anna Hathaway, and Emily Blunt, just made a splashy debut in India, pulling in over ₹2 crore from Thursday previews alone.
That's already more than last week's Hollywood release Michael managed, and the sequel is now eyeing a ₹6-8 crore opening, including previews.
Sequel hits theaters May 1
Backed by 20th Century Studios, the movie officially hits theaters on May 1. Trailers tease Miranda Priestly (Streep) fighting to save her magazine, though Adrian Grenier isn't back as Nate Cooper.
Fun fact: while the original had modest India box office and later gained popularity through satellite releases, this sequel is set to keep Hollywood's winning streak going in India this year.