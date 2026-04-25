'The Devil Wears Prada 2' spotlights brands as Streep returns
The Devil Wears Prada 2 just dropped, bringing Meryl Streep back as Miranda Priestly.
This time, the movie dives into how luxury brands are now calling the shots in fashion, while magazines like Runway struggle to stay relevant in a digital world.
The London premiere drew global editors and set a playful but respectful tone toward the industry.
Fashion insiders embraced satirical love letter
Unlike last time, designers actually got involved and embraced this film's take on their world.
Emily Blunt's character now works for a luxury brand instead of a magazine, showing how real-life power has shifted.
Director David Frankel highlights resilience as key for surviving change, and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna finds it ironic that fashion insiders love seeing themselves critiqued on screen.
The movie manages to be both a satire and a love letter to an industry that keeps reinventing itself.