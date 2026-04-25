'The Devil Wears Prada 2' spotlights brands as Streep returns

Fashion insiders embraced satirical love letter

Unlike last time, designers actually got involved and embraced this film's take on their world.

Emily Blunt's character now works for a luxury brand instead of a magazine, showing how real-life power has shifted.

Director David Frankel highlights resilience as key for surviving change, and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna finds it ironic that fashion insiders love seeing themselves critiqued on screen.

The movie manages to be both a satire and a love letter to an industry that keeps reinventing itself.