'The Devil Wears Prada 2' streams July 29 JioHotstar Disney+/Hulu
Entertainment
The iconic fashion drama is back: The Devil Wears Prada 2 drops July 29, 2026, on JioHotstar in India and streams in select international markets the same day on Disney+ and Hulu.
The sequel was announced via social media and will be available in both English and Hindi.
Streep Hathaway Blunt return to 'Runway'
Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt return alongside Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux, Simone Ashley, and Kenneth Branagh.
Set nearly 20 years after the original film, Runway magazine faces digital-age struggles like AI job threats and possible takeover.
Andy Sachs is back as features editor. Sparks fly with Miranda Priestly again as they try to save Runway during Milan Fashion Week.