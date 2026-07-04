'The Devil Wears Prada 2' streams on Disney+ and Hulu
Entertainment
Fashion fans, get ready: The Devil Wears Prada 2 is almost here!
The sequel to the 2006 classic lands on JioHotstar in India from July 29, 2026 and streams globally on Disney+ and Hulu.
Director David Frankel returns to Runway magazine's world 20 years later, bringing back all the high-stakes fashion drama.
Hathaway Streep Blunt Tucci return
Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep reprise their iconic roles as Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestly, joined again by Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.
This time, Andy faces a media world full of tech shake-ups, AI challenges, and corporate chaos.
New faces like Kenneth Branagh and Simone Ashley join the mix as the film explores how fashion (and legacy) are evolving in a digital age.