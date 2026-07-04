'The Devil Wears Prada 2' streams on Disney+ and Hulu

Hathaway Streep Blunt Tucci return

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep reprise their iconic roles as Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestly, joined again by Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

This time, Andy faces a media world full of tech shake-ups, AI challenges, and corporate chaos.

New faces like Kenneth Branagh and Simone Ashley join the mix as the film explores how fashion (and legacy) are evolving in a digital age.