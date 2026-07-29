'The Devil Wears Prada 2' streams on Hulu 20-year reunion

The wait is over: The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now streaming on Hulu as of July 29, 2026.

Set 20 years after the original, the movie follows Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) returning to Runway magazine, this time as a features editor under Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep).

Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are back too, making it a real reunion.