'The Devil Wears Prada 2' streams on Hulu 20-year reunion
Entertainment
The wait is over: The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now streaming on Hulu as of July 29, 2026.
Set 20 years after the original, the movie follows Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) returning to Runway magazine, this time as a features editor under Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep).
Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are back too, making it a real reunion.
Critics praise cast chemistry, Hulu subscription
Critics are loving the cast's chemistry, with Johnny Oleksinski noting it feels "like no time has passed" between Streep, Hathaway, and Blunt.
To watch, you'll need a Hulu subscription: plans start at $11.99 a month with ads or $18.99 a month ad-free.
Bundles with Disney+ start at $12.99 a month, but if you're only on Disney+, you'll need a Hulu bundle to stream the film.