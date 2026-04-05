'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Streep, Hathaway return May 1

Branagh, Liu, Theroux join cast

This time, Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, and Justin Theroux join the cast.

Filming began in June 2025 under the code name Cerulean (a fun nod to that famous scene from the first film).

The movie was shot in New York City and Italy, with original director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna leading the project.

The story is inspired by Lauren Weisberger's sequel novel Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns.