'The Devil Wears Prada 2' surpasses original after $433 million
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially a hit; after dropping on May 1, it pulled in $324 million worldwide in its first week alone, with $101.8 million from the US and $222.2 million internationally.
By the second weekend, it had already made over $433 million globally, beating out the original film's entire lifetime earnings.
Streep, Hathaway, Blunt and Tucci return
Set two decades after the first movie in a changing media world, the sequel brings back Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.
Streep said she'd only return as Miranda Priestly if the script is strong enough; Hathaway and Blunt want everyone on board for future projects.
Director David Frankel admitted he was unsure about making a sequel at first but now says he'd love to work with this cast again.