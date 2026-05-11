'The Devil Wears Prada 2' surpasses original after $433 million

Streep, Hathaway, Blunt and Tucci return

Set two decades after the first movie in a changing media world, the sequel brings back Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

Streep said she'd only return as Miranda Priestly if the script is strong enough; Hathaway and Blunt want everyone on board for future projects.

Director David Frankel admitted he was unsure about making a sequel at first but now says he'd love to work with this cast again.