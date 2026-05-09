'The Devil Wears Prada 2' surpasses original's $326.5 million worldwide gross
Entertainment
The Devil Wears Prada 2, out since May 1, is already a massive hit. It surpassed the original film's $326.5 million worldwide gross in just nine days, easily topping the original film's lifetime earnings.
With Mother's Day weekend ahead, it's set to bring in another $40 million to $50 million.
Streep Hathaway Blunt Tucci return
This sequel brought back Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, plus added Lady Gaga, who performs live in a Milan scene, Justin Theroux, and Lucy Liu.
The film had a bigger budget ($100 million versus $35 million for the first) and raked in $101.8 million domestically and $222.2 million globally its first week alone.