'The Devil Wears Prada 2' surpasses original's $326.5 million worldwide gross Entertainment May 09, 2026

The Devil Wears Prada 2, out since May 1, is already a massive hit. It surpassed the original film's $326.5 million worldwide gross in just nine days, easily topping the original film's lifetime earnings.

With Mother's Day weekend ahead, it's set to bring in another $40 million to $50 million.