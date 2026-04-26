'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel hits India May 1 2026
Entertainment
After 20 years, The Devil Wears Prada is back with a sequel, landing in Indian cinemas on May 1, 2026.
Fans can grab advance tickets starting April 30, and there is even a special paid preview that evening for anyone eager to catch the fashion drama early.
'The Devil Wears Prada' cast returns
Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all reprising their iconic roles.
This time around, they are joined by Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, and Lucy Liu.
Expect more sharp wit and high-fashion chaos from the team behind the original film.