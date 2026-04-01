'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel premieres Monday April 20 NYC
The Devil Wears Prada sequel is finally here!
The red-carpet premiere happens on Monday, April 20, 2026 at Lincoln Center in New York City, with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci all returning.
Expect more fashion drama and new challenges at Runway Magazine.
Disney+ will stream the red carpet live from 5:30pm ET, perfect for fans who want a front-row seat from home.
Disney+ livestream 5:30pm ET
Just log in to Disney+ at 5:30pm ET to catch the livestream.
Plans start at $10.99 a month with ads or $18.99 a month ad-free; there is also a yearly option and bundles with Hulu, HBO Max, and ESPN+.
The movie itself hits theaters on May 1, so if you loved the original cast (Streep as Miranda Priestly, Hathaway as Andy Sachs), they're all back for round two!