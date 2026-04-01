'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel premieres Monday April 20 NYC

Disney+ livestream 5:30pm ET

Just log in to Disney+ at 5:30pm ET to catch the livestream.

Plans start at $10.99 a month with ads or $18.99 a month ad-free; there is also a yearly option and bundles with Hulu, HBO Max, and ESPN+.

The movie itself hits theaters on May 1, so if you loved the original cast (Streep as Miranda Priestly, Hathaway as Andy Sachs), they're all back for round two!