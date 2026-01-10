Next Article
'The Diplomat' is back for Season 4—coming late 2026
Netflix just confirmed "The Diplomat" will return for a fourth season, dropping in late 2026.
Production has kicked off in New York, with filming to resume this month in NYC and later in the UK, so the wait won't be forever.
Fans can look forward to more of Kate Wyler's high-stakes diplomatic drama.
Who's returning and what's next?
Keri Russell is back as Kate, joined by Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford—both now series regulars—plus Nana Mensah as Billie Appiah.
Expect familiar faces like Rufus Sewell and Ali Ahn too.
The new season promises more twists in Kate and Hal Wyler's personal and political lives, keeping that signature mix of sharp dialogue and international intrigue.