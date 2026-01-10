'The Diplomat' is back for Season 4—coming late 2026 Entertainment Jan 10, 2026

Netflix just confirmed "The Diplomat" will return for a fourth season, dropping in late 2026.

Production has kicked off in New York, with filming to resume this month in NYC and later in the UK, so the wait won't be forever.

Fans can look forward to more of Kate Wyler's high-stakes diplomatic drama.