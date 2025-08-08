'The Do-Over' coincidence leads to Max's Hollywood debut Entertainment Aug 08, 2025

Max Kessler, a 32-year-old who returned to his hometown in Massachusetts for a screening, shot to internet fame in 2016 when he realized Adam Sandler's character in Netflix's The Do-Over shared his name.

The coincidence got Sandler's attention, leading to a red carpet invite where Sandler joked that Max was the "younger, sweeter, better version" of himself.

That moment was one of the best in Max's life.