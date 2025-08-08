'The Do-Over' coincidence leads to Max's Hollywood debut
Max Kessler, a 32-year-old who returned to his hometown in Massachusetts for a screening, shot to internet fame in 2016 when he realized Adam Sandler's character in Netflix's The Do-Over shared his name.
The coincidence got Sandler's attention, leading to a red carpet invite where Sandler joked that Max was the "younger, sweeter, better version" of himself.
That moment was one of the best in Max's life.
Max gets cast in 'Happy Gilmore' sequel
Max wasn't aiming for Hollywood—he was more into sports and had a regular corporate job. But in 2025, he landed the role of young Happy Gilmore in the sequel to Sandler's classic film.
With no acting experience, Max jumped into acting and golf lessons with Sandler guiding him personally.
He called filming "surreal," and got plenty of encouragement from co-star Julie Bowen.
Max's advice for dreamers? Never stop believing!
After filming wrapped up, Max returned to his day job but started building a social media following that's now close to 200k strong.
He hopes people see him as more than just Sandler's lookalike—and his story is proof that sometimes random coincidences can open doors you never expected.