'The Evil Dead' star Campbell reveals treatable but incurable cancer
Entertainment
Bruce Campbell, the iconic star of The Evil Dead, has shared that he's been dealing with a treatable but incurable cancer since March.
On the Inside of You podcast, the 68-year-old talked honestly about how he handles life with his diagnosis, and how he tries not to let it define his days.
Campbell postpones summer plans for treatment
Campbell says most days he doesn't even think about having cancer, though the early months were tough emotionally.
He compared living with cancer to playing Whac-a-Mole: "I'm ready with my hammer."
Despite postponing some summer plans for treatment, he plans to tour with his new movie Ernie & Emma this fall.
Grateful for fans' support, Campbell assured everyone he is "a tough old son-of-a-bitch with great support," and expects "to be around a while."