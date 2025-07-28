The wild legacy of 'Zoolander' in US comedy

Zoolander, the 2001 comedy film, has become a quintessential piece of US cinema. The Ben Stiller directorial takes the fashion industry to a satirical level with its eccentric characters and funny storyline. Over the years, Zoolander has grown from another comedy to a cultural reference point in American pop culture. Here's how Zoolander has changed and still remained relevant in US cinema through the years.

Early impact Initial reception and box office performance Upon release, Zoolander received mixed reviews from critics but was able to grab the audience's attention with its one-of-a-kind humor. The film went on to earn around $60 million worldwide on a budget of $28 million. Although it wasn't an immediate blockbuster, it caught the attention of audiences through home video sales and television broadcasts, slowly building a loyal fan base.

Pop culture reference Cultural influence and quotability Over the years, Zoolander has become famous for its unforgettable quotes and scenes that have seeped into pop culture. The likes of "Blue Steel" have been quoted across various forms of media, a testament to the movie's effect on audiences. Its satirical take on fashion remains timeless as it humorously takes on societal norms and celebrity culture.

Follow-up film Sequel release and reception In 2016, 15 years later, Zoolander 2 was released in theaters. Although it did not match the success of its predecessor at the box office or with critics, it did spark interest in the original movie. The sequel was the reminder of why people fell in love with Derek Zoolander's character in the first place.