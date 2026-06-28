'The Family Man' Season 4 being written, Nidimoru says
Entertainment
Good news for fans: < em>The Family Man Season four is officially being written!
Raj Nidimoru shared that Seasons three and four were always meant to be one big story, which explains why Srikant Tiwari's journey felt unfinished last season.
"We're writing furiously. We have to get to the second part of that story," he said.
Bajpayee: filming soon, late 2027 release
Manoj Bajpayee (aka Srikant) revealed filming starts soon, with a release expected by late 2027.
He hinted this could be the final chapter, depending on Prime Video's call.