'The Family Man' Season 4 being written, Nidimoru says Entertainment Jun 28, 2026

Good news for fans: < em>The Family Man Season four is officially being written!

Raj Nidimoru shared that Seasons three and four were always meant to be one big story, which explains why Srikant Tiwari's journey felt unfinished last season.

"We're writing furiously. We have to get to the second part of that story," he said.