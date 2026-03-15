'The Family McMullen' on OTT: Where to watch, plot

What to expect from the film

Set in Brooklyn, the story centers on Barry McMullen (Burns), now a twice-divorced dad who invites his kids Patty and Tommy (Halston Sage and Pico Alexander) plus his brother Patrick (Michael McGlone) to move in.

Connie Britton and Tracee Ellis Ross join as Molly and Nina, adding extra heart and humor.

Expect plenty of relatable moments about love, messy relationships, and what it really means to stick together as a family, even when things get complicated.