'The Family McMullen' on OTT: Where to watch, plot
Edward Burns is back with The Family McMullen, a follow-up to his 1995 hit The Brothers McMullen, now streaming on JioHotstar.
Dropping on March 15, 2026, this comedy-drama checks in on the McMullen family three decades later, blending laughs with some real-life family feels.
It's a breezy 1-hour, 52-minute watch, complete with optional English subtitles.
What to expect from the film
Set in Brooklyn, the story centers on Barry McMullen (Burns), now a twice-divorced dad who invites his kids Patty and Tommy (Halston Sage and Pico Alexander) plus his brother Patrick (Michael McGlone) to move in.
Connie Britton and Tracee Ellis Ross join as Molly and Nina, adding extra heart and humor.
Expect plenty of relatable moments about love, messy relationships, and what it really means to stick together as a family, even when things get complicated.