'The Family McMullen' streaming: Where to watch Edward Burns's film
Entertainment
Edward Burns is back with The Family McMullen, a 2025 comedy-drama sequel to his Sundance-winning classic.
The story picks up 30 years later, following Barry McMullen as he brings his extended family together in Brooklyn.
After a one-night theatrical run in October, it's now streaming on HBO Max.
Where to stream 'The Family McMullen'
You can catch The Family McMullen on HBO Max in the US or JioHotstar if you're a subscriber.
Plot and audience reviews
The film explores Irish-American family life, second chances, and messy relationships.
It's earned a 6.0/10 on IMDb, with viewers appreciating its warm take on complicated families.