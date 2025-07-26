'The Fantastic Four First Steps' battles piracy, earns ₹5.1 crore

'The Fantastic Four...' introduces audience to Marvel's new superheroes

Directed by Matt Shakman, this is the 37th MCU movie and picks up after "Thunderbolts."

Set in a cool retro version of the 1960s, it reintroduces Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they take on Galactus and Shalla-Bal (Julia Garner).

Fans were hyped for this new spin on classic heroes—and despite the piracy setback, excitement around the film is still high.