'The Fantastic Four First Steps' battles piracy, earns ₹5.1 crore
Marvel's "The Fantastic Four First Steps" just dropped on July 25 and was off to a strong start in India with ₹5.1 crore.
But almost immediately, pirated copies showed up on sites like Movierulz and Filmyzilla, raising fresh worries about how piracy hurts both box office numbers and the hard work of everyone involved.
'The Fantastic Four...' introduces audience to Marvel's new superheroes
Directed by Matt Shakman, this is the 37th MCU movie and picks up after "Thunderbolts."
Set in a cool retro version of the 1960s, it reintroduces Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they take on Galactus and Shalla-Bal (Julia Garner).
Fans were hyped for this new spin on classic heroes—and despite the piracy setback, excitement around the film is still high.