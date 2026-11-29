'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' could be Fincher's last
Legendary director David Fincher, known for Fight Club and The Social Network, just hinted that his upcoming movie, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, might be his last.
On The Ringer's Big Picture podcast, Fincher shared that his priorities have shifted and said, "I could see this being my last movie."
Fincher urges Hollywood rethink workflow
Fincher opened up about the tough grind of filmmaking, saying 12-hour days are just too much now: "I need to be in bed."
He also called for Hollywood to rethink its workflow, even though using AI in movies is still a hot topic.
Tarantino wrote script for Pitt follow-up
The new film picks up eight years after Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, following Brad Pitt's character on fresh adventures.
Quentin Tarantino wrote the script.