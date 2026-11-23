'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' London premiere without Pitt
Brad Pitt had to skip the London premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth after coming down with the flu, so he couldn't travel.
The event still went on as planned, with director David Fincher and co-star Elizabeth Debicki showing up to represent the film.
Sequel written by Tarantino, Fincher directs
This movie is a sequel to Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood and marks Pitt and Fincher's team-up (think Fight Club vibes).
Written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Fincher, it hits theaters on November 25, 2026 before landing on Netflix on December 23, 2026.