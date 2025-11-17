Next Article
'The Girlfriend' crosses ₹15.50cr in India; here's how it fared
Rashmika Mandanna's latest film, The Girlfriend, just crossed ₹15.50 crore at the Indian box office after a strong second weekend.
The movie, directed by Rahul Ravindran, picked up serious momentum thanks to big support from Telugu audiences.
Box office boost and cast highlights
The film's earnings jumped from ₹1 crore on its second Friday to ₹1.6 crore each on Saturday and Sunday, showing steady weekend growth.
Telugu viewers really showed up—overall occupancy hit 34% on day 10, with afternoon and evening shows showing strong turnout.
Alongside Mandanna, the cast includes Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini. Mandanna's performance has been a huge draw for fans and helped keep the buzz going all weekend.