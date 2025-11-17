'The Girlfriend' crosses ₹15.50cr in India; here's how it fared

Box office boost and cast highlights

The film's earnings jumped from ₹1 crore on its second Friday to ₹1.6 crore each on Saturday and Sunday, showing steady weekend growth.

Telugu viewers really showed up—overall occupancy hit 34% on day 10, with afternoon and evening shows showing strong turnout.

Alongside Mandanna, the cast includes Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini. Mandanna's performance has been a huge draw for fans and helped keep the buzz going all weekend.