The hidden 'Stranger Things' connections that change everything

Stranger Things has mesmerized audiences with its nostalgic references to the 1980s, exhilarating plotlines, and fascinating characters. But, apart from the fun on the surface, there are many hidden links and references that most of the audience wouldn't have noticed. These hidden connections give more depth to the series and make the watching experience for those who catch them. Here are the most interesting hidden links in Stranger Things that you might have missed.

#1 'Stranger Things' and classic movies The series is replete with references to classic movies from the 1980s. For example, Eleven's escape from Hawkins Laboratory is reminiscent of scenes from E.T., where Elliott helps E.T. escape from capture. The kids riding their bikes through town are also reminiscent of scenes from The Goonies. These nods pay homage to iconic films that inspired a generation.

#2 Dungeons & Dragons parallels Dungeons & Dragons was a popular tabletop role-playing game in the 1980s, and it plays a pivotal role in shaping the story of Stranger Things. The Demogorgon, Mind Flayer, and Vecna are all borrowed from this game. The show's creators use these elements not just as plot devices, but as metaphors of real-world challenges plaguing the characters.

#3 Musical Easter eggs throughout seasons Music also plays an integral part in setting the tone for Stranger Things. Every season has songs that were hits during that time. For instance, Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill became popular again after being featured prominently in Season four. Often, these musical choices reflect character emotions or foreshadow what's going to happen in episodes.