Sydney Sweeney starrer 'The Housemaid' gets a stage adaptation
What's the story
Lionsgate is adapting the hit psychological thriller, The Housemaid, into a live theatrical production, confirmed Variety. The film adaptation, released in 2025 and starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, was based on Freida McFadden's bestselling novel. It was a box-office success, earning over $399 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. The stage adaptation will be developed by producers Simon Friend and Hanna Osmolska from Melting Pot.
Playwright's involvement
Who is developing the stage adaptation?
Bekah Brunstetter, a Tony Award-nominated writer known for her work on Broadway's The Notebook, will write the play. The Housemaid revolves around Millie, a financially struggling young woman who takes a job with the wealthy Winchester family and discovers disturbing secrets in their seemingly perfect home. The novel became a word-of-mouth sensation and launched a popular trilogy with millions of copies sold worldwide.
Statement
'Blockbuster title, compelling characters, and a story full of twists'
Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate's President of Global Products & Experiences, said in a statement, "The Housemaid has all the elements for a successful stage adaptation - a blockbuster title, compelling characters, and a story full of twists and turns that builds tension and momentum in a way that naturally lends itself to the stage." "This project reflects how our hit films and IP can be transformed into novel experiences."
Adaptation enthusiasm
Here's what Friend and Brunstetter said
Friend expressed his excitement about the theatrical potential of McFadden's novel. He said, "When I first read The Housemaid, it was exhilarating, and what occurred to me is how truly theatrical the story is." Brunstetter added, "I'm so thrilled to be bringing this gripping, emotional, strange, and even funny story to the stage."
Sequel production
Meanwhile, 'The Housemaid's Secret' is in production
Lionsgate also confirmed that production on The Housemaid's Secret, based on the second novel in McFadden's trilogy, will begin later this year. The film is expected to be released theatrically on December 17, 2027. Meanwhile, the first movie also starred Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, and Indiana Elle.