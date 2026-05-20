Sydney Sweeney starrer 'The Housemaid' gets a stage adaptation

Lionsgate is adapting the hit psychological thriller, The Housemaid, into a live theatrical production, confirmed Variety. The film adaptation, released in 2025 and starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, was based on Freida McFadden's bestselling novel. It was a box-office success, earning over $399 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. The stage adaptation will be developed by producers Simon Friend and Hanna Osmolska from Melting Pot.

Playwright's involvement Who is developing the stage adaptation? Bekah Brunstetter, a Tony Award-nominated writer known for her work on Broadway's The Notebook, will write the play. The Housemaid revolves around Millie, a financially struggling young woman who takes a job with the wealthy Winchester family and discovers disturbing secrets in their seemingly perfect home. The novel became a word-of-mouth sensation and launched a popular trilogy with millions of copies sold worldwide.

Statement 'Blockbuster title, compelling characters, and a story full of twists' Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate's President of Global Products & Experiences, said in a statement, "The Housemaid has all the elements for a successful stage adaptation - a blockbuster title, compelling characters, and a story full of twists and turns that builds tension and momentum in a way that naturally lends itself to the stage." "This project reflects how our hit films and IP can be transformed into novel experiences."

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Adaptation enthusiasm Here's what Friend and Brunstetter said Friend expressed his excitement about the theatrical potential of McFadden's novel. He said, "When I first read The Housemaid, it was exhilarating, and what occurred to me is how truly theatrical the story is." Brunstetter added, "I'm so thrilled to be bringing this gripping, emotional, strange, and even funny story to the stage."

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