'The Housemaid's Secret' adds Kalyn as Brock, Sweeney Morrone back
Entertainment
The Housemaid's Secret, sequel to the hit 2025 film, just added Stephen Kalyn (from Gen V and Off Campus) to its cast as Brock.
Sydney Sweeney and Michele Morrone are back, so fans of the first movie have plenty to look forward to.
Cast expands for 'The Housemaid's Secret'
The cast keeps growing: Kirsten Dunst joined earlier this year as Wendy, with Brittany Snow and Paul Anthony Kelly playing Marybeth and Douglas Garrick.
Directed by Paul Feig, The Housemaid's Secret is set for release on December 17, 2027.
The franchise is based on Freida McFadden's books; the original film made more than $126 million in North America and $400 million around the world.