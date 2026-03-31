'The Housemaid's Secret' McFadden adaptation stars Sweeney Dec 17 2027
Entertainment
Sydney Sweeney is back as Millie in The Housemaid's Secret, hitting theaters December 17, 2027.
This sequel follows Millie in a new story centered on the house's secrets, based on Freida McFadden's best-selling novel.
Lionsgate eyes 'The Housemaid' franchise
The first movie was a sleeper hit, making nearly $400 million from just a $35 million budget.
For round two, Lionsgate is aiming big with a Christmas release, right up against blockbusters like Avengers: Secret Wars.
Kirsten Dunst joins the cast alongside Sweeney and Michele Morrone.
Paul Feig returns to direct and produce, with plans already brewing to turn The Housemaid into a full-on franchise by adapting more of McFadden's books.