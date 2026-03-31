'The Housemaid's Secret' McFadden adaptation stars Sweeney Dec 17 2027

Lionsgate eyes 'The Housemaid' franchise

The first movie was a sleeper hit, making nearly $400 million from just a $35 million budget.

For round two, Lionsgate is aiming big with a Christmas release, right up against blockbusters like Avengers: Secret Wars.

Kirsten Dunst joins the cast alongside Sweeney and Michele Morrone.

Paul Feig returns to direct and produce, with plans already brewing to turn The Housemaid into a full-on franchise by adapting more of McFadden's books.