Where to watch 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on Reaping' on OTT
What's the story
The dystopian film franchise The Hunger Games has returned to theaters after more than three years with The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. It serves as a sequel to 2023's The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and a prequel to 2012's The Hunger Games trilogy. This latest installment has generated immense excitement, especially with the return of original cast members Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Woody Harrelson.
Streaming details
Where to catch 'The Hunger Games' after theatrical run
The film is a Lionsgate production and was released in theaters on Friday, November 20. Typically, Lionsgate films are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Starz.
While most Lionsgate movies hit OTT platforms a month after their theatrical release, Sunrise on the Reaping may take longer due to its extended run in theaters.
Platform speculation
When will it head to OTT?
Decider speculated that Sunrise on the Reaping might stream on Starz, as Lionsgate recently renewed its output deal with the platform.
However, some Lionsgate films have also found their way to Amazon Prime Video as an add-on.
The movie is expected to be available for streaming around late March or early April next year, per Economic Times.
Film synopsis
What happens in 'Sunrise on the Reaping'?
Set 24 years before The Hunger Games, Sunrise on the Reaping follows a young Haymitch, a 16-year-old from District 12.
He is thrust into the 50th Hunger Games on his Reaping day.
The film opens with Haymitch entering the Games to save his girlfriend Lenore Dove Baird.
Spoilers ahead.
It ends tragically with Lenore's accidental poisoning, his home being burned down, and the murder of his mother and brother.