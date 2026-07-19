'The Hunt for Gollum' will use AI to de-age cast
The next Lord of the Rings movie, The Hunt for Gollum, is bringing back familiar faces, Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, and Lee Pace, but with a twist: AI will help de-age them so they look like their classic selves.
Director Andy Serkis reassured fans that this tech won't create fake visuals; it's just there to help the actors blend in naturally.
Serkis defends AI with practical effects
Fans seem pretty happy about the smart use of AI here, especially since it's not the controversial kind that replaces real people.
Serkis emphasized that "every shot is created in a traditional way," mixing old-school tricks like miniatures and prosthetics with new tech.
He also pointed out that using AI ethically matters, a nod to Peter Jackson's original trilogy, which used similar technology for orc battles.