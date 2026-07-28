'The India Story' earns ₹82L in India, far below ₹20-30cr
Entertainment
The India Story, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, hasn't found much love from moviegoers since its July 24 release.
In five days, it's made just ₹82 lakh net in India, only ₹9 lakh on Day 5, which is nowhere near its hefty ₹20-30 crore budget.
'The India Story' addresses pesticide crisis
Directed by Chetan DK and produced by Sagar B. Shinde, The India Story dives into the pesticide crisis with Aggarwal and Talpade leading the cast.
Shot in Pune and Kolhapur through most of 2025, it hit screens in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, but even with a solid lineup that includes Murali Sharma and Manish Wadhwa, audiences haven't really shown up.