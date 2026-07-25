'The India Story' pesticide film opens at ₹16L, no overseas
Entertainment
The India Story, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, landed in theaters this Friday but didn't make much noise at the box office.
Despite tackling the serious issue of pesticide effects on health, it managed just ₹16 lakh net on day one in India and saw no overseas earnings.
Produced by Shinde ₹20-30cr multilingual release
The India Story struggled to draw crowds.
Directed by Chetan DK and produced by Sagar B. Shinde on a ₹20-30 crore budget, the film was shot in Pune and Kolhapur and released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
It also features Murali Sharma and Manish Wadhwa in key roles.