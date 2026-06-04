'The India Story': Shreyas Talpade-Kajal Aggarwal starrer to drop teaser
What's the story
The much-anticipated teaser of The India Story, starring Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal, will be released digitally on Friday, June 5. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Until now, the makers have revealed teaser posters of the film and informed netizens that it's based on the alarming consequences of chemical misuse." "The teaser is expected to make a bigger impact. It'll introduce the world of the film to the viewers and put forward some more shocking facts."
Film's impact
Makers are confident about film's success
The source further added, "A film based on realistic and astonishing happenings always finds an audience." "The makers of The India Story are confident that their film will catch attention and also spark a much-needed discussion about food adulteration." Directed by Chettan DK, the film is produced and written by Sagar B Shinde. It is presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios.
Film's theme
Film raises questions about industrial negligence, corporate accountability
Also known as The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress, the film delves into a systemic national crisis that goes beyond the narrative of a single family. It raises important questions about industrial negligence, corporate accountability, and the need for regulatory reform in food safety. The film is co-produced by Sumit Bagade, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saidani, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi.
Production insights
Everything to know about upcoming film
The technical crew of The India Story includes DoP Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave. The film will be released in theaters on July 24 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.