'The India Story' teaser release date revealed

'The India Story': Shreyas Talpade-Kajal Aggarwal starrer to drop teaser

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:36 pm Jun 04, 202604:36 pm

What's the story

The much-anticipated teaser of The India Story, starring Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal, will be released digitally on Friday, June 5. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Until now, the makers have revealed teaser posters of the film and informed netizens that it's based on the alarming consequences of chemical misuse." "The teaser is expected to make a bigger impact. It'll introduce the world of the film to the viewers and put forward some more shocking facts."