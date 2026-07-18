'The India Story' trailer: Kajal-Shreyas's film tackles pesticide farming crisis

Aggarwal said in a statement, "Being part of The India Story has been an incredibly meaningful experience."

"My character stands up for truth despite overwhelming odds, and that spirit is what makes this film so special."

Talpade said, "It's a story of an ordinary man's fight against an extraordinary challenge, driven by hope and determination."

The film is helmed by Chettan DK.

It will be released worldwide on July 24 in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil.