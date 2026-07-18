'The India Story' trailer: Kajal-Shreyas's film tackles pesticide farming crisis
What's the story
The makers of The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress have dropped the trailer for their upcoming social drama. Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, the film tackles pesticide farming and its long-term effects on people and the environment. The two-minute, 35-second trailer hints at an emotional narrative as the protagonists battle a system while exposing a crisis that affects millions.
Plot unveiling
Trailer showcases devastating impact of pesticide exposure
The trailer begins with Talpade's character mourning his seven-year-old daughter's death due to cancer.
It then unveils the devastating effects of pesticide farming, highlighting how prolonged exposure to toxic chemicals can silently wreak havoc on health over time.
The video portrays several harrowing incidents that underline the devastating human cost of the crisis.
Twitter Post
'Some battles begin with grief'
Some battles begin with grief. Others begin with courage. This is a story of conviction!#TheIndiaStoryTrailer Out Now#TheIndiaStory, Slow Poison In Progress… releasing in cinemas on 24th July 2026, in 3 languages Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. #IndiasMostShockingTruthpic.twitter.com/lPwzgiwqHM— Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) July 18, 2026
Character roles
Aggarwal, Talpade open up about the film
Aggarwal said in a statement, "Being part of The India Story has been an incredibly meaningful experience."
"My character stands up for truth despite overwhelming odds, and that spirit is what makes this film so special."
Talpade said, "It's a story of an ordinary man's fight against an extraordinary challenge, driven by hope and determination."
The film is helmed by Chettan DK.
It will be released worldwide on July 24 in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil.