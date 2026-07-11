Why Kajal Aggarwal said yes to 'The India Story'

Role preparation

'Courtroom drama has been on my radar...': Aggarwal

Speaking to IANS, Aggarwal said, "Courtroom drama is something that has been on my radar for a very long time. I have been looking for a good, meaty, and challenging courtroom drama." "So that aspect of my desire was fulfilled through the course of this film." "But yes, as an actor, I think there was a lot of evolution. There was growth, and there was maturity in my performance as well."