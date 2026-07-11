Why Kajal Aggarwal said yes to 'The India Story'
What's the story
Kajal Aggarwal, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film The India Story, has revealed that she has been wanting to do a courtroom drama for a long time. In the film, she plays an advocate named Archana, who teams up with an ordinary citizen to seek justice against powerful corporations accused of endangering lives. The film releases on July 24.
Role preparation
'Courtroom drama has been on my radar...': Aggarwal
Speaking to IANS, Aggarwal said, "Courtroom drama is something that has been on my radar for a very long time. I have been looking for a good, meaty, and challenging courtroom drama." "So that aspect of my desire was fulfilled through the course of this film." "But yes, as an actor, I think there was a lot of evolution. There was growth, and there was maturity in my performance as well."
Emotional depth
The actor added how she has evolved
Aggarwal further added, "There were moments which felt very real, and which I did not really have to enact or I did not really have to imagine myself in that spot. I was actually living that moment." "Dismay, success, loss, and grief, it all felt very real. So, as an actor, I feel that is something that is extremely challenging." The film also stars Shreyas Talpade in the lead role.
Film synopsis
Meanwhile, know more about 'The India Story'
The India Story delves into the issue of pesticide misuse, food adulteration, and their impact on public health. Through its investigative narrative, the film aims to spark discussion about food safety and corporate accountability. Directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B Shinde, it is presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios.