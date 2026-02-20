'The Jennifer Hudson Show' renewed for season 5

Fox exec Frank Cicha called Jennifer "a powerful force" who works incredibly well with all of our stations. Hudson herself said she feels honored to keep going, giving a special shoutout to her audience as the real heartbeat of the show.

Context: Daytime TV landscape

Daytime TV has been hit with cancelations lately—Kelly Clarkson's show ends after seven seasons, and Sherri after four.

In the middle of all these changes, The Jennifer Hudson Show is still thriving and finding its place in today's shifting TV scene.