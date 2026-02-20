'The Jennifer Hudson Show' renewed for season 5
The Jennifer Hudson Show is officially coming back for a fifth season, Fox Television Stations confirmed.
While other big daytime shows like The Kelly Clarkson Show and Sherri are wrapping up, Hudson's show is sticking around and will keep airing on weekdays across FOX stations.
Fox exec Frank Cicha's take on the renewal
Fox exec Frank Cicha called Jennifer "a powerful force" who works incredibly well with all of our stations.
Hudson herself said she feels honored to keep going, giving a special shoutout to her audience as the real heartbeat of the show.
Context: Daytime TV landscape
Daytime TV has been hit with cancelations lately—Kelly Clarkson's show ends after seven seasons, and Sherri after four.
In the middle of all these changes, The Jennifer Hudson Show is still thriving and finding its place in today's shifting TV scene.