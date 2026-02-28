'The Kerala Story 2' actor on controversy: 'Too delicate...'

The Kerala Story 2 has faced protests and legal challenges for allegedly stereotyping Kerala with themes like terrorism and forced conversion. On opening day, one theater even canceled a show after only seven people showed up, and exhibitors were advised to seek police protection.

Gahlawat thinks audiences are 'too delicate' these days

Gahlawat thinks audiences are "too delicate" these days. He believes strong values at home matter more than any movie trend, saying, "I don't think that if the values a child receives at home or school are being overpowered by a two-hour movie, then the problem lies elsewhere; perhaps they were just looking for a reason or an excuse to act out."

He also reminded everyone that India is a secular country and encouraged living peacefully with others.

The film was released after the Kerala High Court cleared it following a review by the censor board.