Kerala HC lifts stay on 'The Kerala Story 2' release

The Kerala High Court has lifted the stay on the release of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond , reported Live Law. The decision was made by a division bench consisting of Justices SA Dharmadhikari and PV Balakrishnan. This ruling overturns an interim order issued by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas that had previously halted the film's release for 15 days.

Legal proceedings What had happened in court The court's decision came after producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah filed writ appeals against the single judge's order. The single judge had also instructed that Shah's revision petition be considered by the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) within two weeks. Senior Advocates Elvin Peter and Neeraj Kishan Kaul represented Shah, while Advocates Maitreyi Hegde and Sreerag Shylan represented the petitioners who challenged the film's censor certification.

Producer's argument Delaying release would 'financially finish' producers: Shah Shah argued that it is the storyteller's prerogative to narrate their story and highlight social evils in a movie. He pointed out that courts have previously refrained from interfering when movies depicted social evils of other religions, advocating for a similar approach in this case. He also claimed that delaying the film's release would "financially finish" the producers, as it was supposed to be screened in 1,500 theaters across India and over 300 theaters abroad on Friday.

Advertisement

Controversy Stay was granted on Thursday Justice Kurian on Thursday granted an interim stay on the release of Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, observing a prima facie lack of application of mind by the censor board in certifying the film. The stay was issued while hearing two petitions that challenged the film's release, arguing it misrepresents Kerala and could incite communal tensions. One petition was filed by Kannur resident Sreedev Namboodiri, who alleged that the sequel's title and promotional material contained themes that could incite violence.

Advertisement