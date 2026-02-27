What is happening with 'The Kerala Story 2'?

The release of The Kerala Story 2 is stuck. The Kerala High Court on Thursday issued an interim order to stay the release of the Hindi film, just a day before its scheduled theatrical debut. Justice Bechu Kurien Thomas passed the order while hearing petitions challenging the clearance granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The court observed that there seems to be a "manifest disregard" of applicable law by CBFC in certifying the film.

Legal concerns 'Manifest disregard of applicable law...': HC The court noted that the guidelines for ensuring a film does not disrupt social harmony seem to have been ignored by the CBFC. "Prima facie, these guidelines do not seem to have been borne in mind by the CBFC while granting certification, and there is a manifest disregard of the applicable law, necessitating this court to interfere," it said. However, later in the day, a division bench of the HC heard an appeal against this order, and reserved its verdict.

Public interest litigation Film has been facing backlash over claims of exaggeration The sequel to The Kerala Story has been facing backlash over its portrayal of Indian Muslims and allegations that it makes exaggerated claims. A petition was filed by biologist Sreedev Namboodiri in the Kerala High Court, seeking a stay on the film's release and public exhibition. In his plea, Namboodiri alleged that the film presents a "malicious" portrayal of Kerala and could potentially disturb communal harmony.

