Kerala HC raises concern over 'The Kerala Story 2' certification
What's the story
The Kerala High Court has raised concerns over the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) decision to certify The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond. The court will watch the movie before deciding on three petitions that seek a stay on its release and cancellation of its certification. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas emphasized the CBFC's crucial role in maintaining communal harmony.
Legal proceedings
'Concerns raised by petitioners have some justification': Justice Thomas
The court noted that the film's claim of being based on true events gives weight to the petitioners' concerns. Bollywood Hungama quoted Justice Thomas saying, "The film is projected as being inspired by true events, and that, prima facie, shows that the concerns raised by the petitioners appear to have some justification." He also pointed out, "Apprehensions of people in Kerala cannot be ignored because you have given the name Kerala."
Film screening
Producers agreed to take down existing teasers
Senior Advocate S. Sreekumar, representing the producers, agreed to take down existing teasers until the court's verdict and proposed a special screening for the judge. The court will watch the film before proceeding with further hearings. The sequel continues from where The Kerala Story left off, a controversial film that alleged that women were recruited from Kerala into ISIS. Petitioners argue that the sequel's promotional material could incite confrontation and disturb public order.
Legal challenges
Several petitions challenging film's certification
Several petitions have been filed challenging the CBFC's certification under Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952. The pleas allege regional vilification, misrepresentation, and potential communal disharmony. The court will hear these matters further after the scheduled screening of The Kerala Story 2.