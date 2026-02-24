Kerala HC raises concern over 'The Kerala Story 2' certification

The Kerala High Court has raised concerns over the Central Board of Film Certification 's (CBFC) decision to certify The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond . The court will watch the movie before deciding on three petitions that seek a stay on its release and cancellation of its certification. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas emphasized the CBFC's crucial role in maintaining communal harmony.

Legal proceedings 'Concerns raised by petitioners have some justification': Justice Thomas The court noted that the film's claim of being based on true events gives weight to the petitioners' concerns. Bollywood Hungama quoted Justice Thomas saying, "The film is projected as being inspired by true events, and that, prima facie, shows that the concerns raised by the petitioners appear to have some justification." He also pointed out, "Apprehensions of people in Kerala cannot be ignored because you have given the name Kerala."

Film screening Producers agreed to take down existing teasers Senior Advocate S. Sreekumar, representing the producers, agreed to take down existing teasers until the court's verdict and proposed a special screening for the judge. The court will watch the film before proceeding with further hearings. The sequel continues from where The Kerala Story left off, a controversial film that alleged that women were recruited from Kerala into ISIS. Petitioners argue that the sequel's promotional material could incite confrontation and disturb public order.

